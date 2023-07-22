Graypoint LLC Buys 292 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $191.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

