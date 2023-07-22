Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Up 4.8%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 156,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 116,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after buying an additional 2,087,010 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

