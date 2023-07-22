Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,800 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 578,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

GPMT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 385,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,626. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $287.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -44.69%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

