Granger Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Granger Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.2% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $375.63. 60,499,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,828,563. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.17.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

