Granger Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Blackstone comprises 0.1% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.89. 4,490,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,125. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

