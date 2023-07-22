Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.04

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.04 and traded as low as C$8.21. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 64,777 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37. The stock has a market cap of C$315.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.00.

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of C$194.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1808663 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

