Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.04

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.04 and traded as low as C$8.21. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 64,777 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37. The stock has a market cap of C$315.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.00.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
