Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,820.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,820 ($63.02) and last traded at GBX 4,690 ($61.32), with a volume of 2173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,555 ($59.56).

Goodwin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,430.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,962.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £359.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,267.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Goodwin

In other news, insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,615 ($60.34), for a total transaction of £158,340.65 ($207,035.37). Insiders own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.