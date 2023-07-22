Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Free Report) (TSE:AUM) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $13.80 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $1.41 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 64.29% and a negative return on equity of 159.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.