Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $230.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $201.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.40.

Globant Trading Down 0.4 %

Globant stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average is $166.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

