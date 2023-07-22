Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.65% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,055 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SOCL stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.35. 5,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,401. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Social Media Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

