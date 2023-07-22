Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.60. 3,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.55% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

