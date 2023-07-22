Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. 91,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $619.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

