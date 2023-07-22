Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

GILD opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.