GICTrade Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.46 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $93.46 million and $11,320.84 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.94246848 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,103.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

