GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $29.04

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $83.93 million and approximately $29.04 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.06704086 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $207.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

