GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GFL traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.19.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $7,061,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 897,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

