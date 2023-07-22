Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $871.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 871 ($11.39) and last traded at GBX 871 ($11.39), with a volume of 17159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855 ($11.18).

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £393.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9,977.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 838.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 796.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

