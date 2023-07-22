Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.98-23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.46 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.30 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.03. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $141.90 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 84,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 130,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

