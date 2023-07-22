Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.30 EPS.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $141.90 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

