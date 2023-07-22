General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

