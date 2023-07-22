GateToken (GT) Hits Market Capitalization of $410.67 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $410.67 million and approximately $558,791.43 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00014061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,896.58 or 1.00011837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002234 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,703,802 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,703,801.6960442 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.20248107 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $631,666.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

