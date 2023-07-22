Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 13672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Garibaldi Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$17.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

About Garibaldi Resources

(Get Free Report)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garibaldi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garibaldi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.