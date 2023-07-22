Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 238,918 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after buying an additional 3,633,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 1,772,187 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 1.6 %

GOTU opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $848.72 million, a PE ratio of 81.75 and a beta of -0.65. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

