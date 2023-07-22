Gala Trading 8.8% Higher This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $671.88 million and $72.32 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,689,006,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,700,847,056 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

