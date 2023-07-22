Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gain Therapeutics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GANX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.19.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

