Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Down 9.4% in June

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 320,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTFT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Future FinTech Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTFT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 57,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,603. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group ( NASDAQ:FTFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%.

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.