FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Update

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Emerald Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.