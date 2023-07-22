Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.50 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 3M reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.04.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.1 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.