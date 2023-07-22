Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,550,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,681,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 517.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

