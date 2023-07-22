Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Update

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 16,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

BEN traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $29.32. 2,240,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,306. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

