Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

FBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a current ratio of 82.53.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 236.67%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

