Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) vs. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Head-To-Head Survey

Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fortran and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortran N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 24.71% 10.13% 5.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Fortran shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Fortran has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortran and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortran 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gladstone Capital has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Fortran.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortran and Gladstone Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortran N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $30.47 million 12.95 $19.91 million $0.48 21.96

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Fortran.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Fortran on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements. The company's subsidiaries include The New Telephone Company, Inc.; CCI-Telecom, Inc.; B & L Telephone, LLC; and Fortran Communications, Inc. Fortran Corporation was formerly known as Burke Mills Inc. and changed its name to Fortran Corporation in February 2013. Fortran Corporation was founded in 1948 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

