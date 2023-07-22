Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $176.66

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.66 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 173.85 ($2.27). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 176.40 ($2.31), with a volume of 353,351 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 214 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Forterra Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The company has a market cap of £372.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.65.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

Featured Stories

