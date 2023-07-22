Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $76.72

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.72, but opened at $78.57. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $78.57, with a volume of 128 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.