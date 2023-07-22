Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Trading Up 3%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 78,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 78,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLGC. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flora Growth Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

