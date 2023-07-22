FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $300.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLT. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.38.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $252.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.76. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $263.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

