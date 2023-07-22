Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $104.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,107,963 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.