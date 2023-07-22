Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

