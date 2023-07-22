First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.38 and last traded at $62.56. Approximately 18,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.
The company has a market cap of $225.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
