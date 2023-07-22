First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.38 and last traded at $62.56. Approximately 18,242 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.66.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $225.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,082,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.