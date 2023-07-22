First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

