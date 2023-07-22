First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 10.7% in June

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 120.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,255,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 685,063 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 121,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $308,000.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FAM stock remained flat at $6.14 during trading on Friday. 22,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

