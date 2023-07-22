First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.82

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 115054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FQVLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

