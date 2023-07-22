First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,751,900 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 3,084,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %
FQVLF stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.96.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
