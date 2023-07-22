First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,751,900 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 3,084,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.9 %

FQVLF stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FQVLF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.