First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $12.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AG opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.04.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -2.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.