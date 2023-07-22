First Interstate Bank Sells 373 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TXN opened at $184.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

