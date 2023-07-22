First Interstate Bank Has $281,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

