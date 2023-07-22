First Interstate Bank Buys New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $201.49 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $203.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average of $167.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

