First Interstate Bank Acquires 262 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $268.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

