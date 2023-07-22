First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 1,671,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,148. The company has a market capitalization of $283.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $80,604. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 399,254 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

