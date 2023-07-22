First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Down 12.6% in June

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 496,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,863. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

